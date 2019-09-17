Play

Conley (hip) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

It's a good sign that he's still getting on the field for the shortened week ahead of Thursday's game versus the Titans, as this is Conley's second straight practice in this capacity. The Jaguars is trending toward a questionable designation unless he can practice at full speed Wednesday. Conley has been a strong wideout for the Jaguars thus far, catching 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown through two weeks.

