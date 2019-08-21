Jaguars' Chris Conley: Preseason debut on tap
Conley is slated to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Conley will make his preseason debut alongside Dede Westbrook on Friday, while Marquise Lee (knee) will remain sidelined. The former Kansas City wideout is in the mix for a starting role in Jacksonville.
