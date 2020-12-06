site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Ready to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
Conley (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The 28-year-old was considered questionable with the hip issue but will return from the one-game absence. Conley should work in a more limited snap share since DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole are all currently healthy.
