Conley secured three catches for 83 yards on eight targets and caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's 27-17 win over Cincinnati.

Conley did most of his damage on a 47-yard catch that got the offense down to Cincinnati's 8-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter, and he capped that drive by catching a two-point try to give his team a seven-point lead. While Conley has slowed down dramatically after totaling 170 receiving yards and a touchdown in the season's first two games, he's still capable of the occasional outburst thanks to his downfield ability.