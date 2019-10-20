Jaguars' Chris Conley: Reemerges in Week 7
Conley secured three catches for 83 yards on eight targets and caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's 27-17 win over Cincinnati.
Conley did most of his damage on a 47-yard catch that got the offense down to Cincinnati's 8-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter, and he capped that drive by catching a two-point try to give his team a seven-point lead. While Conley has slowed down dramatically after totaling 170 receiving yards and a touchdown in the season's first two games, he's still capable of the occasional outburst thanks to his downfield ability.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...