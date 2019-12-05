Jaguars' Chris Conley: Remains limited in practice
Conley (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Like Conley, fellow wideout DJ Chark (back) was also limited for the second day in a row, but there's little to suggest that either player is at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers. Conley has seen steady volume in the Jaguars' passing attack of late, ranging between five and nine targets over the team's past six games.
