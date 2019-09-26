Play

Conley (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Conley has opened the week with back-to-back limited showings in practice, so he may need to turn in a full session Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos. The 26-year-old ranks second to only D.J. Chark among Jacksonville receivers this season with 12 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown.

