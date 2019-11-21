After logging a limited session Wednesday, Conley (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The same goes for DJ Chark (hamstring), which sets the stage for the duo to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans. Dede Westbrook sat out Thursday's practice due to an illness, but we'd expect him to be available versus Tennessee and if that's the case, the Jaguars will have their top three wide receivers out there this weekend. Conley parlayed a season-high eight targets into six catches for 58 yards in Week 11's loss to the Colts. Prior to that, he'd been targeted seven times in three consecutive outings. While Chark (who saw 15 targets this past Sunday) remains the team's top wideout option, Conley -- who is averaging 17.9 yards a catch -- does at this stage see enough volume to be of some utility in deeper fantasy formats.