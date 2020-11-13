Coach Doug Marrone said he's comfortable with Conley filling in for Laviska Shenault (hamstring) against the Packers on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Conley saw his highest snap count since Week 3 last week against the Texans and had a season-high seven catches for 58 yards with the rookie Shenault exiting early with an injury. The veteran wideout isn't nearly as versatile as the rookie, but he can be a decent option on the outside. Conley showed good rapport with quarterback Jake Luton in his first the rookie's first start last week and should have a sizable snap share Sunday.