Jaguars' Chris Conley: Sidelined for preseason action
Conley won't dress for Thursday's preseason game against the Bills, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.
Conley is expected to have a solidified role in the offense for 2019, so the team is likely giving him a rest day and avoidance of injury. He is one of six wide receivers held out for the game, so duties will be handled by Keelan Cole, C.J. Board and Tyre Brady most notably.
