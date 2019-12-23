Conley caught two of five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-12 loss to Atlanta.

The Falcons controlled the tempo for much of the game, but Conley helped jumpstart a would-be comeback early in the fourth quarter, busting up the sideline for a 42-yard touchdown. It was his third touchdown in his last two games after just two scores in his first 13 contests of 2019. He'll look to keep his scoring streak alive in the finale against the Colts, against whom Conley tied a season-high with six receptions and gained 58 yards in Week 11, albeit with Nick Foles throwing the passes.