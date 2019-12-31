Play

Conley caught three of six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over Indianapolis.

Conley essentially ended up working as the Jaguars' No. 2 wide receiver in 2019, but his inconsistent production -- seven games with two catches or less -- meant he was an unreliable fantasy option. The 27-year-old totaled 47 receptions for 775 yards and five touchdowns, all setting or tying career-high marks. Conley is under contract for 2020 at a modest $1.8 million ($2.8 million cap hit), but his roster spot isn't overly secure since if released he would count only $500K against the cap. D.J. Chark stepped up as a reliable wideout for the Jaguars this season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team attempt to upgrade the talent level behind him at the position.

