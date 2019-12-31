Jaguars' Chris Conley: Snags three passes Week 17
Conley caught three of six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over Indianapolis.
Conley essentially ended up working as the Jaguars' No. 2 wide receiver in 2019, but his inconsistent production -- seven games with two catches or less -- meant he was an unreliable fantasy option. The 27-year-old totaled 47 receptions for 775 yards and five touchdowns, all setting or tying career-high marks. Conley is under contract for 2020 at a modest $1.8 million ($2.8 million cap hit), but his roster spot isn't overly secure since if released he would count only $500K against the cap. D.J. Chark stepped up as a reliable wideout for the Jaguars this season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team attempt to upgrade the talent level behind him at the position.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Snags big pass in loss•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Grabs two TDs to down Raiders•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Held to one catch in defeat•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Finishes week with full practice•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Remains limited in practice•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...