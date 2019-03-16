Jaguars' Chris Conley: Teaming with Jaguars
Conley will sign a contract with the Jaguars on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Conley did set a career high in touchdowns in 2018, but that was essentially the only area in which the fourth-year receiver was able to capitalize during Sammy Watkins' six-game absence towards the end of the regular season. Known more for his lanky figure (6-foot-3) and tantalizing intangibles (4.34 40-yard dash) than actual production on the field, the toolsy receiver will likely compete with 2018 second-round pick D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole for the No. 3 job entering training camp.
