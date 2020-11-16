Conley secured four of his eight targets for 43 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Packers.

Conley tied DJ Chark with a team-high seven receptions last Sunday in a loss to Houston, though Chark yielded a touchdown and 146 yards to the former Chief's 52 yards with no TD. This Sunday against the Packers, Conley stood as the stand-alone leader with eight targets, though both Keelan Cole (47 yards, one TD) and Chark (56 yards) outpaced him in receiving production. Conley has attracted eight targets in each of Jake Luton's first two career starts after only once reaching that number Weeks 1 through 7. If Laviska Shenault (hamstring) returns from injury ahead of next Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Conley could experience a reduction to his workload.