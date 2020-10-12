Conley caught both his targets for 58 yards during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Texans.

The 27-year-old again had a minor role in Jacksonville's aerial attack despite Gardner Minshew attempting 49 passes, though his 51-yard reception during the fourth quarter made it his most productive game of the season. Conley caught only one pass for six yards in the season opener, but over the last four games he's averaging three receptions for 46 yards. Conley could see some more playing time depending on the severity of DJ Chark's ankle injury, though he still only caught three of eight targets for 34 yards during Chark's previous absence Week 3.