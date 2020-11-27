Conley (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The veteran wideout was unable to practice this week due to the hip injury and won't be suiting up Sunday versus Cleveland. DJ Chark (ribs) will also be sidelined, likely leaving Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and Keelan Cole to operate as Jacksonville's top wideouts.