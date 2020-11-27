Conley (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The veteran wideout was unable to practice this week due to the hip injury and won't be suiting up Sunday versus Cleveland. DJ Chark (ribs) will also be sidelined, likely leaving Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and Keelan Cole to operate as Jacksonville's top wideouts.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Practice status improves•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Catches one pass•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Team's No. 1 target in road loss•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Set for increased role•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Makes seven receptions vs. Texans•