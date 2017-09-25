Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Carries six times in win over Ravens
Ivory carried six times for 17 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's Week 3 win over Baltimore.
The Jaguars steamrolled the Ravens from the opening kickoff, but even with the game out of reach relatively early, Ivory's workload was limited. While he's somewhat intriguing as a handcuff to Leonard Fournette, Ivory is unlikely to be fantasy-viable unless Fournett goes down Even in that scenario, the potential return of T.J. Yeldon, who was a healthy inactive Sunday, would mean that Ivory would share carries.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...