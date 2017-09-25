Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Carries six times Sunday
Ivory carried six times for 17 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's 44-7 win over Baltimore.
The Jaguars steamrolled the Ravens from the opening kickoff, but even with the game out of reach relatively early, Ivory's workload was limited. While he's somewhat intriguing as a handcuff to Leonard Fournette, Ivory is unlikely to be fantasy-viable unless Fournette goes down. Even in that scenario, the potential return of T.J. Yeldon, who was a healthy inactive Sunday, would mean that Ivory would share carries.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...