Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Carries six times Sunday

Ivory carried six times for 17 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's 44-7 win over Baltimore.

The Jaguars steamrolled the Ravens from the opening kickoff, but even with the game out of reach relatively early, Ivory's workload was limited. While he's somewhat intriguing as a handcuff to Leonard Fournette, Ivory is unlikely to be fantasy-viable unless Fournette goes down. Even in that scenario, the potential return of T.J. Yeldon, who was a healthy inactive Sunday, would mean that Ivory would share carries.