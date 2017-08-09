Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Could get short-yardage work

Ivory could serve as Jacksonville's short-yardage back to start the season, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

With Leonard Fournette leading the way and T.J. Yeldon likely handling passing downs, Ivory will need more than short-yardage work to warrant a spot in lineups. However, the 29-year-old power back is worth considering as a handcuff for Fournette owners, as Ivory could take on the better half of a split with Yeldon in the event the rookie is injured. It will be interesting to see how goal-line carries are divided in the preseason if the opportunity arises, given that Fournette and Ivory both have ideal builds for the job.