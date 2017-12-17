Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Expected to start in place of Fournette

Ivory is expected to start in place of Leonard Fournette (quad) in Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

T.J. Yeldon is also in line to factor in Sunday and Corey Grant is on hand as well, but look for Ivory, who logged a total of 37 carries for 117 yards and TD over the two games Fournette missed previously this season, to head the team's running attack in Week 15. Meanwhile, Yeldon could potentially see enough complementary touches out of the backfield to merit attention for those scrambling to fill a void at running back.