Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Finds end zone in start

Ivory took 10 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for six yards in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina.

Ivory got the start and was busy early on, but it doesn't mean much considering both Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) were absent. Of the trio, Ivory's role will be on the shakiest footing if everyone's healthy, as his power-oriented game feels redundant alongside the Jaguars' first-round pick. Jacksonville seemingly wants all three to be involved in some capacity, even though Ivory has averaged just 2.6 yards on 23 carries this preseason. The team has avoided commenting on the severity of Fournette's injury.