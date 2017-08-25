Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Finds end zone in start
Ivory took 10 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for six yards in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina.
Ivory got the start and was busy early on, but it doesn't mean much considering both Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) were absent. Of the trio, Ivory's role will be on the shakiest footing if everyone's healthy, as his power-oriented game feels redundant alongside the Jaguars' first-round pick. Jacksonville seemingly wants all three to be involved in some capacity, even though Ivory has averaged just 2.6 yards on 23 carries this preseason. The team has avoided commenting on the severity of Fournette's injury.
More News
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...