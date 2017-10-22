Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Finds end zone versus Colts
Ivory carried 17 times for 47 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-0 win over the Colts.
Ivory received the majority of the carries with Leonard Fournette (ankle) sidelined, but he could only manage a disappointing 2.8 yards per tote against a lackluster Colts defense. He managed to salvage his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown plunge on the opening drive, but there was plenty of production left to be had. Fournette could return after the team's bye to face the Bengals in Week 9, which would likely see Ivory's allotment of carries reduced back down to the single digits.
