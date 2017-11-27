Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Fumbles on lone carry
Ivory lost a fumble on his only carry in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Ivory was held to six carries for six yards the previous week while battling an illness in a 19-7 win over the Browns. With Leonard Fournette is locked in as the lead runner and T.J. Yeldon doing solid work on passing downs, Ivory might find himself on the inactive list for Week 13 against the Colts.
