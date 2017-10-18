Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Gets it done through the air

Ivory caught nine of 10 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown while adding three yards on two carries in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Rams.

Ivory scored his first touchdown of the season midway through the first quarter when he took a 22-yard slip screen to the house. Despite the strong early showing of rookie Leonard Fournette, Ivory has maintained a consistent eight to 11 touches per game in relief, though he had yet to top 55 total yards in a game entering Sunday. Expect Sunday's performance to be the exception and not the rule, as Ivory's career history does not indicate he is likely to be the pass-catching monster he appeared to be against the Rams. Sunday's reception total represents over 10 percent of the eight-year veteran's career total.