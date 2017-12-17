Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Good bet to start Sunday
Ivory is expected to start Sunday versus the Texans with Leonard Fournette (quadriceps) unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fournette was unable to practice all week, so the Jaguars are taking a cautious approach with their franchise running back in the stretch run of the season. When Fournette sat out Weeks 7 and 9, Ivory churned out 37 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown and hauled in three of four passes for 34 yards. Nevertheless, T.J. Yeldon had a bigger impact on the box score during that span, turning 20 rushes into 163 yards and one TD while posting four catches for 26 yards. Despite a tough opponent on the other side, both Ivory and Yeldon should get in the act Week 15, with Corey Grant waiting in the wings in the event another injury hits the backfield.
More News
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.