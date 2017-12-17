Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Good bet to start Sunday

Ivory is expected to start Sunday versus the Texans with Leonard Fournette (quadriceps) unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fournette was unable to practice all week, so the Jaguars are taking a cautious approach with their franchise running back in the stretch run of the season. When Fournette sat out Weeks 7 and 9, Ivory churned out 37 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown and hauled in three of four passes for 34 yards. Nevertheless, T.J. Yeldon had a bigger impact on the box score during that span, turning 20 rushes into 163 yards and one TD while posting four catches for 26 yards. Despite a tough opponent on the other side, both Ivory and Yeldon should get in the act Week 15, with Corey Grant waiting in the wings in the event another injury hits the backfield.