Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Healthy scratch in Week 17
Ivory was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars' Week 17 matchup with Tennessee.
The veteran has seen his role dwindle throughout the season, and with a healthy Leonard Fournette back it the mix, Ivory concluded the regular season without logging a carry in each of the team's last two games. That trend could continue as the Jags prepare to host Buffalo in Round 1 of the playoffs Sunday, as all signs point to Fournette and T.J. Yeldon shouldering most of the rushing workload. Ivory's long-term future in Jacksonville could also be in jeopardy given the fact that the Jags could create nearly $3.8 million in cap space if they opt to release Ivory, who's averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry, this offseason.
