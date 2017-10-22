Jaguars' Chris Ivory: In line for expanded role
Ivory is expected to be the starting running back with the Jaguars expected to have Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
The Jaguars will give Fournette that day off Sunday against the Colts and then have a Week 8 bye. That leaves Ivory as the lead back Sunday for a team that expects to run the ball a lot in Week 7.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: On tap for larger role if Fournette sits•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Gets it done through the air•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Limited by hip flexor injury•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Tallies 41 yards rushing in win over Steelers•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: So-so in return to Meadowlands•
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...