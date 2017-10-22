Jaguars' Chris Ivory: In line for expanded role

Ivory is expected to be the starting running back with the Jaguars expected to have Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

The Jaguars will give Fournette that day off Sunday against the Colts and then have a Week 8 bye. That leaves Ivory as the lead back Sunday for a team that expects to run the ball a lot in Week 7.

