Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Inactive again Sunday

Ivory (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's AFC championship game at New England, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Unavailable for each of the Jags' three playoff games to date, Ivory will again don street clothes as Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon handle the bulk of the RB reps Sunday.

