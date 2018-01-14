Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Inactive Sunday
Ivory is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers.
With Ivory a healthy scratch, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant are on hand to back up top running back Leonard Fournette.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Healthy scratch in Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Can't take advantage of increased role•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Expected to start in place of Fournette•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...