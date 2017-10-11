Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Limited by hip flexor injury
Ivory was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hip flexor injury.
This surprisingly marks Ivory's first appearance on the injury report all season, which is a rarity for a player with his medical history. His ability to practice in some capacity suggests he's on track to serve as Leonard Fournette's (ankle) primary backup Sunday against the Rams.
