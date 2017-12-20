Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Ivory (back/elbow) was limited at practice Wednesday.

With Leonard Fournette (quadriceps) sidelined in Week 15, Ivory started at running back and logged 17 carries for 42 yards in the Jaguars' 45-7 win over the Texans, though he failed to convert his two goal-line totes into touchdowns. Fournette practiced fully Wednesday and is on track to play Sunday against the 49ers, so Ivory appears poised to return to a complementary role in the team's backfield, assuming he's able to play through the back and elbow issues.