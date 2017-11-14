Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Loses yards in win

Ivory carried the ball once for a one-yard gain in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers. He also lost five yards on a lone reception.

The touches were far and a way a season low for Ivory, who was getting starter-level opportunities with Leonard Fournette out of the lineup the past two weeks. He had at least eight touches per game in every other contest this season. Surprisingly, the Jaguars went pass happy against the Chargers and, in the process, Ivory was limited to just eight offensive snaps while T.J. Yeldon -- inactive for stretches earlier in the season -- saw 31 snaps even with Fournette back in the line up. Ivory wasn't a bad play even as a No. 2 back given the Jaguars' run-heavy style. Now, reevaluation is warranted.