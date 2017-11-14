Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Loses yards in win
Ivory carried the ball once for a one-yard gain in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers. He also lost five yards on a lone reception.
The touches were far and a way a season low for Ivory, who was getting starter-level opportunities with Leonard Fournette out of the lineup the past two weeks. He had at least eight touches per game in every other contest this season. Surprisingly, the Jaguars went pass happy against the Chargers and, in the process, Ivory was limited to just eight offensive snaps while T.J. Yeldon -- inactive for stretches earlier in the season -- saw 31 snaps even with Fournette back in the line up. Ivory wasn't a bad play even as a No. 2 back given the Jaguars' run-heavy style. Now, reevaluation is warranted.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Totals 103 yards•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Picking up Week 9 start•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Finds end zone versus Colts•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Opportunity knocks Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: In line for expanded role•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: On tap for larger role if Fournette sits•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...