Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Misses Sunday practice
Ivory missed Sunday's practice with an undisclosed issue, John Reid of The Florida Times Union reports.
Ivory, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon split work throughout the first half of Thursday's preseason opener against New England, with the rookie getting the nod (and converting) on the only goal-line carry. Short-yardage work might seem to represent Ivory's best shot at a meaningful role, but he could also challenge the rookie for a share of the early down carries. Fournette missed Sunday's practice with a foot injury.
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Six carries in preseason Week 1•
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Could get short-yardage work•
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Could be odd man out•
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Finishes disappointing season on inactive list•
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Inactive for Week 17 versus Colts•
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
