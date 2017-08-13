Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Misses Sunday practice

Ivory missed Sunday's practice with an undisclosed issue, John Reid of The Florida Times Union reports.

Ivory, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon split work throughout the first half of Thursday's preseason opener against New England, with the rookie getting the nod (and converting) on the only goal-line carry. Short-yardage work might seem to represent Ivory's best shot at a meaningful role, but he could also challenge the rookie for a share of the early down carries. Fournette missed Sunday's practice with a foot injury.