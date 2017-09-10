Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Nine carries in Week 1 win
Ivory rushed nine times for 42 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 more in Sunday's 29-7 Week 1 win over Houston.
Ivory got 10 touches to Leonard Fournette's 29 as the ball was largely taken out of quarterback Blake Bortles' hands with an approach centered around the ground game. While a defensive improvement should allow Jacksonville to run the ball more, Ivory will play second fiddle to the fourth overall pick out of LSU as long as Fournette stays healthy. Should Fournette get hurt, however, the powerful veteran's stock would certainly see a notable boost.
