Jaguars' Chris Ivory: No longer on injury report

Ivory (back/elbow) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Ivory will be available for the contest, but with top back Leonard Fournette (quadriceps) slated to return to action Sunday, Ivory -- who logged 17 carries for 42 yards in Week 15 -- is in line to serve in a complementary role in the Jaguars' backfield this weekend, along with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant.