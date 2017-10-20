Jaguars' Chris Ivory: On tap for larger role if Fournette sits
Ivory is expected to be the main beneficiary of added snaps and touches out of the backfield if starter Leonard Fournette (ankle) is unable to play Sunday against the Colts, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Despite failing to practice in any capacity this week, Fournette has said that he plans to suit up in Week 7, but it'll ultimately be a team decision whether or not the star rookie takes the field. If Fournette's sprained ankle is still presenting complications by the time Sunday arrives, Ivory would represent the clear top replacement, as the veteran's 154 offensive snaps in six games this season have placed him well ahead of the team's other two healthy backs on the roster, Corey Grant (23) and T.J. Yeldon (zero). Ivory is averaging a respectable 4.1 yards per carry in a supporting role and has already been regularly seeing work on passing downs ahead of a healthy Fournette, hauling in 16 of 21 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Gets it done through the air•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Limited by hip flexor injury•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Tallies 41 yards rushing in win over Steelers•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: So-so in return to Meadowlands•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Carries six times Sunday•
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...