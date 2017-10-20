Jaguars' Chris Ivory: On tap for larger role if Fournette sits

Ivory is expected to be the main beneficiary of added snaps and touches out of the backfield if starter Leonard Fournette (ankle) is unable to play Sunday against the Colts, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Despite failing to practice in any capacity this week, Fournette has said that he plans to suit up in Week 7, but it'll ultimately be a team decision whether or not the star rookie takes the field. If Fournette's sprained ankle is still presenting complications by the time Sunday arrives, Ivory would represent the clear top replacement, as the veteran's 154 offensive snaps in six games this season have placed him well ahead of the team's other two healthy backs on the roster, Corey Grant (23) and T.J. Yeldon (zero). Ivory is averaging a respectable 4.1 yards per carry in a supporting role and has already been regularly seeing work on passing downs ahead of a healthy Fournette, hauling in 16 of 21 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown.