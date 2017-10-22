Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Opportunity knocks Sunday
With Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive, Ivory is in line for an expanded role Sunday against the Colts.
The Jaguars are on bye in Week 8, which should hopefully allow Fournette enough time to heal up in time for Week 9 action. Meanwhile, Ivory has a nice opportunity Sunday to work as the lead back in what has been a ground-fueled attack thus far.
