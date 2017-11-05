Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Picking up Week 9 start

Ivory will start at running back Sunday against the Bengals after Leonard Fournette (coach's decision) was made inactive for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The surprising decision to hold Fournette out of the contest due to an unspecified violation of team rules should allow Ivory and T.J. Yeldon to lead the Jacksonville backfield for the second straight game after Fournette missed the team's Week 7 win over the Colts with a sprained ankle. During that contest, Ivory nearly doubled Yeldon up in running attempts, 17-9, but managed just 2.8 yards per carry, while Yeldon scampered for 122 yards. Much like Fournette, the Jaguars seem to value the big-bodied Ivory's ability to wear down defenses, but Yeldon's explosiveness in the open field may make the latter a more enticing fantasy option in season-long and DFS contests in Week 9.