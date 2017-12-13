Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Picks up 48 yards
Ivory ran for 48 yards on six carries during Sunday's 30-24 win over Seattle.
Ivory's 48 total yards were his most since Week 9. The uptick might look like progress, but 34 of those yards came in on an early first-quarter run. Overall, the veteran back saw the field for just 12 of 66 offensive snaps, eight more than fellow backup T.J. Yeldon, but a whopping 38 less than starter Leonard Fournette. Ivory hasn't seen double-digit touches since Week 9 and isn't a reliable start.
