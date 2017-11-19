Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Plays sparingly through illness

Ivory carried six times for six yards in Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.

News came down Sunday morning that Ivory was battling an illness, which is presumably the reason the team handed 28 carries to Leonard Fournette despite a nagging ankle issue of his own. Ivory received just one carry last week despite being healthy, and it's becoming apparent that his days of flirting with double-digit touches each game could be coming to an end. Fournette should continue to carry a heavy load next week against the Cardinals, limiting Ivory's chances of making a significant fantasy impact.