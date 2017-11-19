Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Plays sparingly through illness
Ivory carried six times for six yards in Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.
News came down Sunday morning that Ivory was battling an illness, which is presumably the reason the team handed 28 carries to Leonard Fournette despite a nagging ankle issue of his own. Ivory received just one carry last week despite being healthy, and it's becoming apparent that his days of flirting with double-digit touches each game could be coming to an end. Fournette should continue to carry a heavy load next week against the Cardinals, limiting Ivory's chances of making a significant fantasy impact.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...