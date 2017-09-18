Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Quiet in Week 2 loss

Ivory carried six times for just 17 yards in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Titans.

After the Jaguars racked up over 150 yards rushing as a team in Week 1, they looked more like last year's dysfunctional group Sunday, committing several turnovers and punting five times. With the game out of reach early in the second half, Jacksonville was forced to all but abandon the run, leading to reduced workloads for both Ivory and starter Leonard Fournette. If the Jags can regroup and return to Week 1's more conservative approach going forward, Ivory could have some value in deeper leagues, though at this point Fournette is far and away the back to own.