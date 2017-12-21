Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Remains limited Thursday
Ivory (back/elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Ivory has been limited in the Jaguars' first two practices of the week, but the team may just be easing up on him after he played 31 snaps -- his highest total in six games -- during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans. The veteran started that contest in place of an injured Leonard Fournette (quadriceps), but with the rookie on track to play Week 16 against the 49ers, Ivory's carry total should dip back into the single digits.
