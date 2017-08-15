Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Returns to field
Ivory (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Ivory only missed one practice in the wake of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. He had six carries for 20 yards in that contest while mixing in with the first-team offense, but it was rookie Leonard Fournette (foot) who got the goal-line work. Ivory faces a difficult path to fantasy relevance in any scenario that doesn't include a long-term Fournette injury.
