Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Six carries in preseason Week 1

Ivory rushed six times for 20 yards and caught his lone target for five more in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.

As expected, Ivory mixed in with Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon throughout the first half. While it was Fournette that got the call and converted from the one-yard line, it's no surprise that the team gave the ball to the unproven rookie first-rounder over the established veteran given the situation. Ivory's clearest path to relevance remains beating out Fournette for short-yardage work, as both alternatives are superior to the former Jet when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield.