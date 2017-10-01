Jaguars' Chris Ivory: So-so in return to Meadowlands

Ivory rushed for 42 yards on nine carries and had a two-yard catch in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Jets.

Ivory has been remarkably consistent in Jacksonville's down-hill running offense. He's gotten between eight and 10 touches and 42 and 53 total yards in all four games. He plays a useful role for a Jaguars team that wants to control the ball, but he's not likely to go for many big games while the team is so focused on Leonard Fournette's talents.