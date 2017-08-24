Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Starting Thursday

Ivory will start Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Leonard Fournette (foot) out of commission, Ivory is the obvious choice to run with the first-team offense until it's shut down for the evening. Having said that, Ivory has done little with his 31 offensive snaps in the preseason, compiling 13 carries for 24 yards and hauling in all three targets for 19 yards. Look for Corey Grant to garner some reps with the first-teamers as well.