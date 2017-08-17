Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Starting Thursday
Ivory will start Thursday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Ivory is getting the nod at running back with 2017 first-rounder Leonard Fournette (foot) on the sideline. However, Ivory managed just eight offensive snaps in the Jags' preseason opener, during which he totaled six carries for 20 yards and hauled in his sole target for five yards. In the end, expect Corey Grant and Tim Cook to receive most of the work Thursday.
