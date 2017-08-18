Play

Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Stuffed by Bucs in Thursday start

Ivory rushed seven times for just four yards but brought in both of his targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason loss to the Bucs.

The veteran bruiser drew the start in place of Leonard Fournette (foot) but found running room at a premium against an aggressive Bucs starting front. Ivory was able to have a modest presence in the passing game, however, and still outperformed backfield mate T.J. Yeldon, who suffered a hamstring injury during the contest. Despite the meager rushing production, Ivory seems primed to continue getting a majority of first-team work while Fournette, and now Yeldon, remain sidelined. His next opportunity to state his case will come in next Thursday's exhibition against the Panthers.

