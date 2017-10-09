Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Tallies 41 yards rushing in win over Steelers
Ivory had eight carries for 41 yards in Sunday's Week 5 win over the Steelers.
Working as the No. 2 back behind Leonard Fournette, Ivory had a reasonably productive afternoon, averaging better than five yards per carry with a long run of 19 yards. While Ivory remains an afterthought in most leagues, he would step in as the Jaguars' top option out of the backfield in the event of an injury to Fournette, as T.J. Yeldon was once again a healthy inactive Sunday.
