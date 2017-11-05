Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Totals 103 yards
Ivory carried the ball 20 times for 69 yards and added 34 yards on three catches in Sunday's 23-7 win over Cincinnati.
Ivory has now accumulated 80 total yards in two of his last three games and has had at least 17 touches in back to back games. Don't get too excited. Leonard Fournette was out with an ankle injury in the Jags' game before the bye and then was benched for disciplinary reasons on Sunday. Assuming Fournette is back next week, Ivory is likely to return to his backup role. That role, in a run-first offense, is still pretty solid as he averaged over nine touches per game in six outings with Fournette starting, but with just one score in that span, he's probably not worth a start provided Fournette is healthy.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Picking up Week 9 start•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Finds end zone versus Colts•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Opportunity knocks Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: In line for expanded role•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: On tap for larger role if Fournette sits•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Gets it done through the air•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...