Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Totals 103 yards

Ivory carried the ball 20 times for 69 yards and added 34 yards on three catches in Sunday's 23-7 win over Cincinnati.

Ivory has now accumulated 80 total yards in two of his last three games and has had at least 17 touches in back to back games. Don't get too excited. Leonard Fournette was out with an ankle injury in the Jags' game before the bye and then was benched for disciplinary reasons on Sunday. Assuming Fournette is back next week, Ivory is likely to return to his backup role. That role, in a run-first offense, is still pretty solid as he averaged over nine touches per game in six outings with Fournette starting, but with just one score in that span, he's probably not worth a start provided Fournette is healthy.