Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Totals 15 yards
Ivory ran the ball four times for 12 yards and added a three-yard catch during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.
The return of Leonard Fournette has not been kind to Ivory. Ivory averaged 20 touches per game during Fournette's two-game absence in Weeks 7 and 9 and averaged 9.3 touches in the six games prior with Fournette in the lineup. Since Fournette has returned, however, Ivory has just 18 total yards on 14 touches in four games. He inched past fellow backup T.J. Yeldon in offensive snaps Sunday nine to six but generally should be discarded from a fantasy perspective at this point.
